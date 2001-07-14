Boxlight-EOS Education Joins Research Partnership for Professional Learning

Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, and services, announces Boxlight-EOS Education has joined the Research Partnership for Professional Learning (RPPL) as an affiliate.

Hosted by Brown University and with the support of leading philanthropical organizations, like Gates Foundation, the RPPL is a collaborative of professional learning organizations, researchers, school systems, and foundations, all working to advance educational equity for our nation’s students by strengthening and building the usable evidence on teacher learning. As an affiliate, Boxlight-EOS actively engages in a wide range of learning opportunities with RPPL members and researchers, provides input and feedback on RPPL’s research projects, and helps share and build awareness of RPPL’s findings.

Dr. Aleksandra Leis, CEO of Boxlight EOS Education, stated, “We are excited to join the RPPL coalition as a new affiliate as understanding better the effectiveness of professional learning programs for teachers has never been more important. Boxlight-EOS Education is excited to contribute on a national scale and to collaborate with the organizations and thought leaders who are transforming professional learning research and practice in the United States.”

For more information on the Research Partnership for Professional Learning, click here: RPPL.

For more information on Boxlight-EOS professional development services, please visit Boxlight.

