Lowell Farms Inc.' George Allen To Speak At Leading Cannabis Event In Miami: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 20 Through 21, Fontainebleau Miami

PR Newswire

DETROIT, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowell Farms Inc. will be participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami hotel, in Miami, Florida.

Lowell Farms Chairman of the Board, George Allen, will be speaking at 10:10 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 21st. His presentation will focus on the success of Lowell Farms as one of California's most celebrated cannabis companies, and he is also expected to discuss cannabis industry trends and overcoming regulatory hurdles while at the conference.

At 11:30 a.m. EDT, Mr. Allen will be joined on the Studio Stage by colleagues in the industry for a panel focused on California's cannabis future, which will be moderated by award-winning attorney Jon Purow.

Interested parties can register to attend here .

Members of the Lowell Farms management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

"We're looking forward to presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and sharing valuable insights into our company and the industry with the attendees," said Mr. Allen. "Few events offer a lineup and networking opportunities as Benzinga does."

"It's an honor to count on the presence of a speaker of the level of George Allen at our Miami event," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry to your back yard. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved."

To register and access please follow this link .

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation. Hear directly from the executives of top-performing cannabis companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors, all in one place.

The upgraded version of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the biggest and best yet, will not only feature the traditional keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, and investor and celebrity appearances, but also a larger exhibit floor and enhanced industry networking opportunities.

Among the top new features of the Miami Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference are:

An expo floor like you've never seen before, with bigger booths and a lot of additional branding opportunities for your company.

A private, VIP area for select companies and investors.

An upgraded system for 1:1 meetings.

More networking opportunities and higher profile attendees than ever before.

"Adding an expo floor is extremely exciting for us. We were waiting for the right time to do this; now that we've had many years to curate the best of the best companies in the cannabis space, we feel confident that the offering will be like no other. This, on top of the already impressive speaker lineup and investment opportunities Benzinga always brings to the table," concluded Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

A Proven Model

After 13 extremely successful editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is going bigger than ever.

The April 20 and April 21 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include, for the first time ever, an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

"We've seen cannabis businesses raise tens of millions of dollars at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

"We'll also dive into key issues related to cannabis and capital markets with incredible speakers and, for the first time ever, a slew of new features we cannot share publicly just yet."

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE: LOWL; OTCQX: LOWLF) (the "Company") is a California-based cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning originals, including Lowell Herb Co, House Weed, MOON, and Kaizen, for licensed retailers statewide.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

Check out the full lineup here .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowell-farms-inc-george-allen-to-speak-at-leading-cannabis-event-in-miami-benzinga-cannabis-capital-conference-april-20-through-21-fontainebleau-miami-301525217.html

SOURCE Benzinga