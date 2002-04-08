Verizon Frontline deployed in statewide S.C. emergency response exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline’s Response Team recently completed a multi-day deployment in support of a statewide flooding response exercise hosted by the South Carolina Emergency Management Department (SCEMD).



To help strengthen capabilities when responding to events such as large-scale flooding, South Carolina routinely conducts in-depth training exercises designed to simulate real-world emergency response scenarios.



Conducted at multiple locations throughout the state of South Carolina, and involving nearly 30 state and local public safety agencies, the exercise was developed to closely mirror the response efforts of some of South Carolina’s most significant past flooding events.



Verizon Frontline’s Response Team, at the invitation of the SCEMD, deployed four team members for the training event, who delivered Verizon Frontline solutions that provided mission-critical communication capabilities during simulated communication failures, which could occur during severe flooding. The solutions included the deployment of two Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs).



The Verizon Frontline Response Team also deployed a Verizon Frontline drone to help provide first responders who participated in the training with enhanced situational awareness.



This support, delivered by the Verizon Frontline Response Team at no cost to local agencies, represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.



“Participation in training exercises like this reinforces the trusted partnerships we have built within the public safety community over the last 30 years while also helping us understand the unique and evolving needs of first responders before a crisis hits,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of Verizon Public Sector. “So when lives are on the line during a real-world emergency response operation, first responders will have the advanced network and technology that support their mission-critical communications and help them achieve their mission.”



Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique and evolving needs.



The Verizon Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

