Pinnacle Ranked by Forbes and S&P Global as One of America's Best and Top Performing Banks

Pinnacle Financial Partners is one of the best and top performing banks in America, according to two separate lists released in 2022. The firm recently earned the No. 14 spot on the S%26amp%3BP+Global+Market+Intelligence+performance+ranking. Earlier in the year, Forbes published a list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Banks, with Pinnacle at No. 22. Both rankings are by far the highest of any other banks headquartered in Tennessee and higher than any locally based banks in North Carolina or South Carolina.

“This recognition is gratifying and, we believe, the natural progression of our focus on culture, associate experience and client service,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “Those elements are essential to our strong financial performance, and these strong, national rankings reinforce our belief that investing in people and culture is the path to our success.”

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The outlet ranked financial performance of U.S. banks with more than $10 million in total assets that are also traded on the NASDAQ, NYSE or NYSEAM. They were ranked by metrics in three categories: growth, profitability and safety and soundness. For the full list and methodology, visit SPGlobal.com.

Forbes

The magazine’s analysts examined raw numbers from financial data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence to shed light the country’s 100 largest banks and thrifts. They used 10 metrics in the ranking, including net interest margin, return on average assets and revenue growth. For the full list and methodology, visit Forbes.com.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2021 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $38.5 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

