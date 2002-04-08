TransUnion Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at TransUnion

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TransUnion (: TRU).



On April 12, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), issued a press release that it was filing a lawsuit against TransUnion, two of its subsidiaries, and longtime executive John Danaher for violating a 2017 law enforcement order. Among other things, the April 12 press release states that “[t]he order was issued to stop the company from engaging in deceptive marketing, regarding its credit scores and other credit-related products. After the order went into effect, TransUnion continued its unlawful behavior, disregarded the order’s requirements, and continued employing deceitful digital dark patterns to profit from customers. The Bureau’s complaint also alleges that TransUnion violated additional consumer financial protection laws.”

Further, the April 12, 2022 press release quotes CFPB Director Rohit Chopra as stating “TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law” and “I am concerned that TransUnion’s leadership is either unwilling or incapable of operating its businesses lawfully.”

