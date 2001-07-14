Keysight Enables SK hynix to Speed Semiconductor Memory Technology Development

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that SK+hynix has selected Keysight’s integrated peripheral+component+interconnect+express+%28PCIe%29+5.0+test+platforms to speed the development of memory semiconductors used to design advanced products capable of supporting high data speeds and managing massive amounts of data.

A leading memory chip maker, SK hynix develops memory semiconductor solutions with Compute Express Link (CXL) technology to support performance and capacity requirements of next generation mobile phones, computers, data servers and on-road vehicles. Keysight’s integrated solutions for physical layer simulation, characterization and validation of PCIe 5.0 devices enable SK hynix to speed test and development of next generation dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and PCIe devices with CXL high-speed memory interconnect technology.

“Keysight is pleased to deliver SK hynix PCIe 5.0 test solutions that validate the performance of high-capacity and power-efficient memory storage devices used in edge and cloud computing, data centers, 5G devices and radio access network equipment,” said Joachim Peerlings, vice president of network and data center solutions at Keysight. “Keysight’s PCIe test platforms enable SK hynix to validate the performance of bandwidth memory expansion modules deployed in many fourth industrial revolution applications.”

Keysight is driving consistency in test results through its contributions in PCI SIG, a consortium responsible for specifying PCI standards. Consistency in test standards enables vendors to confidently launch new PCIe 5.0 technology designs that interoperate as expected with other vendors' products.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is a top-tier semiconductor supplier offering dynamic random access memory chips (DRAM), flash memory chips (NAND Flash) and CMOS image sensors (CIS) for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. Hyung-Soo Kim, Head of DRAM AE at SK hynix, stated “SK hynix greatly values Keysight’s expertise, especially the company’s PCIe 5.0 test solutions. Keysight’s oscilloscopes, logic analyzers, bit error ratio testers and PCIe transceiver (TRX) test solutions enable SK hynix to advance development of memory semiconductors based on both DRAM and NAND technologies.”

Keysight integrates hardware and software platforms to create solutions that let SK hynix perform both receiver and transmitting testing. These include:

Infiniium UXR-Series real-time oscilloscope for visually representing variations of voltage signals as waveforms (UXR0504A)

High-performance 64 Gbaud bit error ratio tester (BERT) for receiver testing (M8040A)

PCI Express 5 card electro-mechanical (CEM) receiver test automation software for testing, debugging and characterizing PCIe 5.0 CEM add-in cards and systems (N5991PC5A)

PCIe 5.0 transmitter electrical performance validation and compliance software (D9050PCIC)

