Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Markets: XCRT) Retains SmallCapVoice.com Inc. to Provide Investor Relations Services

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Markets:XCRT) today announced it has retained SmallCapVoice.com Inc., an Austin, Texas-based investor relations and communications firm focused on socially responsible investments and companies.

"We are pleased to engage SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. for our investor relations activities. In relation to these activities, we have updated the investor presentation available on our website. We look forward to working with SmallCapVoice.com to enhance communication with a wider shareholder base and share the exciting developments at Xcelerate," stated Michael O'Shea, CEO of Xcelerate.

Stuart Smith CEO of SmallCapVoice.com, Inc., commented, "Xcelerate, Inc. has made massive strides in 2022. The recent launch of its pilot program in Africa through its subsidiary, AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC. ("ASA"), a medical technology and virtual health company, is a major milestone for the Company. SCV is committed to supporting Xcelerate's goals as a socially responsible and global company."

Xcelerate, Inc. and SCV will be creating several different initiatives aimed at increasing corporate exposure to new investors, as well as current shareholders. .

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC Markets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

