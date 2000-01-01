Citigroup Works to Regroup as Profits Plummet

On Wednesday, Citigroup Inc. ( C, Financial) reported that its first-quarter fiscal 2022 profits dropped by 46% year-over-year. The losses resulted from several factors, such as provisions for Russia-related losses, a decline in underwriting fees and increasing costs.

Despite the year-over-year decline, the results were still better than what Wall Street was expecting. Net income for the quarter was $4.3 billion, or $2.02 per diluted share, on revenues of $19.2 billion. This compared to net income of $7.9 billion, or $3.62 per diluted share, and revenues of $19.7 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The market didn't have much reaction to the news. They dropped a few cents on Wednesday, but by midday on Thursday, Citigroup shares were trading at around $50.77 for a gain of 1.76%.

The global bank squirreled away $1.9 billion in loan loss reserves to ease the impact of inflation as well as Russia’s war on Ukraine. Other banks like Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial), Bank of America Corporation ( BAC, Financial), Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC, Financial), JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM, Financial) and HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC, Financial) have also had to increase their provisions for credit losses, though with $9.8 billion in Russia exposure, Citigroup is in a uniquely difficult position among the U.S. bank majors. The inevitable result was to send credit costs soaring to $755 million. Executives said they had lessened the bank’s exposure to Russia from $9.8 billion last December to $7.8 billion, according to Reuters.

Revenue from trading stocks and fixed-income products slipped 1.8% to $5.83 billion in the first quarter, which Bloomberg reported was "an even smaller drop than Citigroup forecast just weeks ago as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion rattled markets. The trading haul, helped by a 173% increase in commodities-trading revenue, also topped the $5.09 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.”

Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said during a conference with the media, “When you think about the inflationary pressures, the supply-chain disruptions, the political tensions, those things led to increased volatility and really a conducive environment for market-making, and we took advantage of that.”

Higher net interest income driven by the Services in Institutional Clients Group (ICG) and Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM) was more than offset by lower non-interest revenue across businesses. Results for the quarter included Asia Consumer divestiture-related impacts of approximately $677 million ($588 million after tax) recorded in Legacy Franchises.

Citigroup's CEO Jane Fraser said the following in a statement:

“While the geopolitical and macro environment has become more volatile, we are executing the strategy we announced at our recent Investor Day… We returned $4 billion to our shareholders during the first quarter and we now have about 6% fewer common shares outstanding than we did a year ago. While we are making necessary investments in our infrastructure, risk and controls and our businesses, we remain committed to improving our returns over the medium term. While geopolitics dampened performance in Wealth Management, we are hiring bankers, enhancing our client offerings and continuing to add clients in both the Private Bank and in Citigold.”

Fraser added that she was particularly pleased with Citigroup’s performance in Treasury and Trade Solutions. Fee growth, trade loans and cross-border transactions — buoyed by higher rates — led to year-over-year revenue growth of 18%. Securities Services also performed well, with revenue up 6%. In Markets, traders navigated the environment quite well, but the current macro backdrop impacted Investment Banking due to a contraction in capital market activity.