Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

4 Stocks With Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratios

Value investors may be interested in these companies

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • AbbVie, Cisco Systems, Merck and Comcast have forward price-earnings ratios that are below or near the S&P 500's historical average.
  • Wall Street is positive about these stocks.
Article's Main Image

Investors may be interested in the following securities since their forward price-earnings multiples are trading below or around the historical S&P 500 average price-earnings multiple of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

AbbVie

The first stock that makes the cut is AbbVie Inc. (

ABBV, Financial), a Chicago-based drug major focusing on treatments for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, as well as the development of therapies for specific forms of cancer.

AbbVie has a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.16, which results from Wednesday’s closing price of $158.95 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $14.24 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 52.40% over the past year for a market capitalization of $286.95 billion and a 52-week range of $105.56 to $175.91.

1514647569366589440.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 10 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock with an average price target of $162.60 per share.

Cisco Systems

The second stock that qualifies is Cisco Systems Inc. (

CSCO, Financial), a San Jose, California-based communication equipment company.

Cisco Systems has a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.02, which derives from Wednesday’s closing price of $52.15 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $3.72 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock is almost flat year over year for a market capitalization of $215.37 billion and a 52-week range of $50.10 to $64.28.

1514647572378099712.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 7 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 10 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $62.94 per share.

Merck

The third stock that meets the criteria is Merck & Co. Inc. (

MRK, Financial), a Kenilworth, New Jersey-based global health care company.

Merck has a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.9, which derives from Wednesday’s closing price of $86.13 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $7.238 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 18.18% over the past year for a market capitalization of $217.98 billion and a 52-week range of $69.46 to $91.4.

1514647574777241600.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight and have established an average price target of $92.21 per share.

Comcast

The fourth stock that meets the criteria is Comcast Corp. (

CMCSA, Financial), a Philadelphia-based global media and telecommunications company.

Comcast has a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.44, which derives from Wednesday’s closing price of $47.91 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $3.56 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has dropped by 11.97% over the past year for a market capitalization of $216.73 billion and a 52-week range of $44.27 to $61.80.

1514647577151217664.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight and have established an average price target of $60.21 per share.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus