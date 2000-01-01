4 Stocks With Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratios

Investors may be interested in the following securities since their forward price-earnings multiples are trading below or around the historical S&P 500 average price-earnings multiple of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

AbbVie

The first stock that makes the cut is AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV, Financial), a Chicago-based drug major focusing on treatments for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, as well as the development of therapies for specific forms of cancer.

AbbVie has a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.16, which results from Wednesday’s closing price of $158.95 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $14.24 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 52.40% over the past year for a market capitalization of $286.95 billion and a 52-week range of $105.56 to $175.91.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 10 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock with an average price target of $162.60 per share.

Cisco Systems

The second stock that qualifies is Cisco Systems Inc. ( CSCO, Financial), a San Jose, California-based communication equipment company.

Cisco Systems has a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.02, which derives from Wednesday’s closing price of $52.15 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $3.72 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock is almost flat year over year for a market capitalization of $215.37 billion and a 52-week range of $50.10 to $64.28.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 7 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 10 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $62.94 per share.

Merck

The third stock that meets the criteria is Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK, Financial), a Kenilworth, New Jersey-based global health care company.

Merck has a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.9, which derives from Wednesday’s closing price of $86.13 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $7.238 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 18.18% over the past year for a market capitalization of $217.98 billion and a 52-week range of $69.46 to $91.4.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight and have established an average price target of $92.21 per share.

Comcast

The fourth stock that meets the criteria is Comcast Corp. ( CMCSA, Financial), a Philadelphia-based global media and telecommunications company.

Comcast has a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.44, which derives from Wednesday’s closing price of $47.91 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $3.56 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has dropped by 11.97% over the past year for a market capitalization of $216.73 billion and a 52-week range of $44.27 to $61.80.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight and have established an average price target of $60.21 per share.