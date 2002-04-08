BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq - VWTR), Antares Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq - ATRS), Sierra Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq - SRRA), SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq - VWTR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vidler will be acquired by D.R. Horton, Inc. (“D.R. Horton”) ( - DHI). Vidler stockholders will receive $15.75 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether the Vidler Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether D.R. Horton is paying too little for the Company.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq - ATRS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Antares will be acquired by Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (“Halozyme”) (Nasdaq - HALO). Antares stockholders will receive $5.60 in cash per share, in a deal valued at $960 million. The investigation concerns whether the Antares Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Halozyme is paying too little for the Company.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq - SRRA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sierra will be acquired by GlaxoSmithKline Plc (“GSK”) ( - GSK). Under the terms of the agreement, Sierra stockholders will receive $55.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether the Sierra Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether GSK is paying too little for the Company.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( - SAIL)

Under the terms of the agreement, SailPoint will be acquired by be acquired by Thoma Bravo. SailPoint stockholders will receive $65.25 in cash per share, representing a total transaction value of $6.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the SailPoint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

