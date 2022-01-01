23 Advisors in the UBS Northeast Private Wealth Management Market Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that 23 advisors in the firm’s Northeast Private Wealth Management market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

“Congratulations to our advisors on this momentous industry recognition,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “It is extremely gratifying to see our advisors acknowledged for their long-standing commitment to providing clients with the highest quality of financial services.”

UBS advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Management market named to the list are:

Boston: Andrea+Bevis, Jonathan+Galli, Justin+Glucksman, Trammel+Martin, Jose+Rodriguez, Jeremy+Seidman and William+J.+Sullivan

Charlotte, NC: Gregory+Cash and Mitchell+Wickham

Greenwich, CT: William+Gourd,Fred+Hahn and Derek+Thompson

Newport, RI: James+Hilton

Philadelphia: John+Garvey and Michael+Greenly

Rochester: David+Mattia

Stamford, CT: Teresa+Jacobsen, Thomas+Mantione and Andrew+Shantz

Washington, DC: William+B.+Finnerty, Jared+Max+Hendler, Gregory+H.+Marcus and Rod+von+Lipsey

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of more than 6,500 advisors across the country who collectively manage $10 trillion in client assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Fbest-in-state-wealth-advisors.

