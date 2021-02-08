GATO, CRNC & CABA: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadlines and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Gatos Silver, Inc. (: GATO)

Class Period: Gato (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”) conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline: April 25, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/gato.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the technical report for Gatos’s primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cerence Inc. ( CRNC)

Class Period: February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022

Deadline: April 26, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/crnc.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) that Defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) that, as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. ( CABA)

Class Period: Cabaletta (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the prospectus which incorporated and formed part of the registration statement (the "Prospectus" and, together with the Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between October 24, 2019 through December 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline: April 29, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/caba.

The Complaint alleges the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that DSG3-CAART had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion; (ii) accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors; (iii) therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

