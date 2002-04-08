TransUnion Stock Alert: Shareholders of TransUnion Stock May Have Legal Claims - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TransUnion (: TRU) breached their fiduciary duties to TransUnion and its shareholders.



TransUnion shareholders should be aware that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") announced the filing of a lawsuit against TransUnion, two of its subsidiaries, and executive John Danaher for violating a 2017 law enforcement order. The order was issued to stop TransUnion from engaging in deceptive marketing regarding its credit scores and other credit-related products.

After the order went into effect, TransUnion, according to the CFPB, continued its unlawful behavior, disregarded the order’s requirements, and continued employing deceitful digital dark patterns to profit from customers. The CFPB's complaint also alleges that TransUnion violated additional consumer financial protection laws.

TRANSUNION INVESTORS WHO HAVE HELD THEIR TRANSUNION STOCK SHARES FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR MORE ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, [email protected], [email protected], TO DISCUSS THE TRANSUNION BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTIES INVESTIGATION AND POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

