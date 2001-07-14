Legible Releases Bookshelves for User Engagement and Revenue Generation

Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (OTC: LEBGF) (%22Legible%26rdquo%3B or the “Company”) is excited to announce the immediate release of Legible Bookshelves, a brand-new, customizable feature that allows readers to create up to 10 collections of books they can share with family, friends and colleagues.

Each Legible bookshelf can hold up to 100 ebooks and readers can personalize the details to feature themes for their collections, which can be shared publicly to anyone using a link. Legible Bookshelves are being developed to be customized by adding banners and logos, along with additional features. This new feature will create an important new revenue stream by allowing corporations and organizations to pay a fee to Legible to curate books for customer-facing brands, pay Legible for corporate reading accounts, to support accessible libraries for international organizations, and for small publishers to easily feature their catalogues in a directly accessible reading platform.

Legible Bookshelves enables Legible to unlock key corporate sponsorships, making it possible for partner organizations to promote browser-based, accessible reading to key audiences and customers. The feature will also support Legible’s partnerships dedicated to the Company’s core mission to make literacy resources easily accessible and available around the globe.

This innovative, forward-facing technology release is one of the key components of the Legible Unbound subscription service, which will offer a delightful, immersive reading experience. This feature will further differentiate Legible’s book entertainment platform from other firms that render ebooks in the traditional way.

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a book entertainment and media company that has developed an online eBook marketplace called Legible.com, with an eBook reading system capable of showcasing next-generation book content, and a world-class digital conversion publishing service for creating multimedia eBooks and born-accessible eBook content.

Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the eBook industry. With a mission to provide delightful eBook experiences toreaders around the globe through any browser-enabled device, Legible is committed to providing delightful eReading to readers that value immersive entertainment experiences through beautifully constructed and content dynamic books, provided by a company that promotes sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where ebooks come to life.

Readers are invited to visit Legible’s continually evolving curated Staff-Picks Bookshelf: https%3A%2F%2Flegible.com%2Fca%2Flist%2Fstaff-picks

Forward-Looking Information

