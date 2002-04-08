VWTR Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Acquisition of Vidler Water Resources by D.R. Horton

MONSEY, N.Y., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (ticker: VWTR) (“Vidler”) acted in the best interests of Vidler shareholders in approving the sale of Vidler to D.R. Horton, Inc. (ticker: DHI) (“DHI”) for $15.75 per share in cash—a price that is below the $16.27 per share at which VWTR closed the day before the deal was announced.



Why is there an investigation?

On April 14, 2022, DHI announced that it plans to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Vidler for $15.75 per share in cash in a tender offer.

Wohl & Fruchter’s investigation concerns whether Vidler’s board acted in the best interests of Vidler shareholders in approving the sale to DHI, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Vidler shareholders, and whether all information regarding approval of the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, on April 13, 2022—the day before the deal was announced—Vidler closed at $16.27 per share.

