NXP Semiconductors Names Jennifer Wuamett as Company's Chief Sustainability Officer

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI) today announced that Jennifer Wuamett has been named NXP’s inaugural Chief Sustainability Officer. Ms. Wuamett will continue in her position as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of NXP in addition to serving in this newly created role.



In the role of Chief Sustainability Officer, Ms. Wuamett assumes responsibility for oversight of NXP’s environmental, social and governance (ESG), and risk programs as well as the release of the company’s annual Corporate Sustainability Report.

“The establishment of this newly created CSO role underscores NXP’s continued commitment to responsible environmental, social and governance practices and the goal of advancing a better, more sustainable world,” said Kurt Sievers, President and Chief Executive Officer of NXP. “As part of our leadership team for nearly four years, Jennifer understands our business and our culture, and her passion and expertise will propel us along our sustainability journey.”

Ms. Wuamett has over two decades of experience in the electronics industry and since 2018 has served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of NXP, where she is responsible for worldwide legal, governance, compliance and intellectual property matters. She joined NXP in 2015 with the merger of Freescale to become NXP’s deputy general counsel and chief intellectual property officer. Before joining NXP, she was Freescale’s general counsel and chief intellectual property officer. Prior to joining Freescale, Ms. Wuamett worked for Motorola’s legal department starting in 1997 and served in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, with a focus on intellectual property and complex transactions. Before joining Motorola, Ms. Wuamett was an attorney in private practice. She holds a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Arizona State University and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry and biology from McDaniel College.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI) enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable world through innovation. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 31,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $11.06 billion in 2021. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

