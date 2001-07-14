Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Thirty High School Seniors Named Edison Scholars

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Thirty high school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area have been named 2022 Edison Scholars and will be awarded a total of $1.2 million in scholarships from Edison International. The scholarships are intended to help these students pursue science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) studies.

“Congratulations to the 2022 Edison Scholars. They represent a diverse group of exceptional students who plan to pursue studies in STEM fields and create a better world,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “My teammates and I are very proud that Edison International provides this support for deserving students. I wish them success in college and look forward to seeing how they plan to use their education. Our industry can certainly use their passion and commitment as we work toward a clean energy future that is equitable and affordable for everyone.”

Each Edison Scholar will receive a $40,000 scholarship, paid over four years, to further their academic pursuit of STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university. All thirty Edison scholars will be celebrated at a reception held at SCE Headquarters on May 6, 2022. To learn more about the 2022 Edison Scholars, visit ENERGIZED.EDISON.COM.

The 2022 Edison+Scholars are:

Student Name

High School

Halle Allen

San Pedro High School

Eliana Amanuel

Whitney High School

Neil Azimi

Brea Olinda High School

Bradley Bennett

Redondo Union High School

Xavier Dargan

Mira Costa High School

Chiara Harsojo

Diamond Bar High School

Valerie Henriquez

Upland High School

Rodlyn Hume-Dawson

Beaumont High School

Rhea Jethvani

Oxford Academy

Joseph Lee

California Academy of Mathematics and Science

Dennis Lee

Cypress High School

Eric C. Lee

Corona Del Mar High School

Eric S. Lee

Irvine High School

Jennifer Lee

Valencia High School

Fernando Matias

Hawthorne High School

Jonathan Morales

Fullerton Union High School

Daisy Nayotl

Desert Hot Springs High School

Chiagozie Okoye

Mayfair High School

Monica Pal

San Joaquin High School

Kayla Pham

Oak Hills High School

Jesus Plata II

Rancho Verde High School

Kevin Robles

South East High School

Fallon Rowerdink

Newport Harbor High School

Jimmy Salvador-Contreras

Fontana High School

Abigail Samson

Arnold O. Beckman High School

Luis Sanchez

Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School

Charlotte Sinclair

Dos Pueblos High School

Jamilex Soto

Huntington Park High School

Mitchell Velasco

Cathedral City High School

Jason Yuan

Woodrow Wilson High School

Since 2006, 730 high school seniors have earned more than $13.5 million in scholarships through the Edison Scholars Program.

Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220414005799r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005799/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus