Thirty High School Seniors Named Edison Scholars

Thirty high school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area have been named 2022 Edison Scholars and will be awarded a total of $1.2 million in scholarships from Edison International. The scholarships are intended to help these students pursue science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) studies.
“Congratulations to the 2022 Edison Scholars. They represent a diverse group of exceptional students who plan to pursue studies in STEM fields and create a better world,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “My teammates and I are very proud that Edison International provides this support for deserving students. I wish them success in college and look forward to seeing how they plan to use their education. Our industry can certainly use their passion and commitment as we work toward a clean energy future that is equitable and affordable for everyone.”
Each Edison Scholar will receive a $40,000 scholarship, paid over four years, to further their academic pursuit of STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university. All thirty Edison scholars will be celebrated at a reception held at SCE Headquarters on May 6, 2022. To learn more about the 2022 Edison Scholars, visit ENERGIZED.EDISON.COM.
The 2022 Edison+Scholars are:
|
Student Name
High School
|
Halle Allen
San Pedro High School
|
Eliana Amanuel
Whitney High School
|
Neil Azimi
Brea Olinda High School
|
Bradley Bennett
Redondo Union High School
|
Xavier Dargan
Mira Costa High School
|
Chiara Harsojo
Diamond Bar High School
|
Valerie Henriquez
Upland High School
|
Rodlyn Hume-Dawson
Beaumont High School
|
Rhea Jethvani
Oxford Academy
|
Joseph Lee
California Academy of Mathematics and Science
|
Dennis Lee
Cypress High School
|
Eric C. Lee
Corona Del Mar High School
|
Eric S. Lee
Irvine High School
|
Jennifer Lee
Valencia High School
|
Fernando Matias
Hawthorne High School
|
Jonathan Morales
Fullerton Union High School
|
Daisy Nayotl
Desert Hot Springs High School
|
Chiagozie Okoye
Mayfair High School
|
Monica Pal
San Joaquin High School
|
Kayla Pham
Oak Hills High School
|
Jesus Plata II
Rancho Verde High School
|
Kevin Robles
South East High School
|
Fallon Rowerdink
Newport Harbor High School
|
Jimmy Salvador-Contreras
Fontana High School
|
Abigail Samson
Arnold O. Beckman High School
|
Luis Sanchez
Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School
|
Charlotte Sinclair
Dos Pueblos High School
|
Jamilex Soto
Huntington Park High School
|
Mitchell Velasco
Cathedral City High School
|
Jason Yuan
Woodrow Wilson High School
Since 2006, 730 high school seniors have earned more than $13.5 million in scholarships through the Edison Scholars Program.
Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.
About Edison International
Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.
