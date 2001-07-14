Thirty High School Seniors Named Edison Scholars

Thirty high school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area have been named 2022 Edison Scholars and will be awarded a total of $1.2 million in scholarships from Edison International. The scholarships are intended to help these students pursue science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) studies.

“Congratulations to the 2022 Edison Scholars. They represent a diverse group of exceptional students who plan to pursue studies in STEM fields and create a better world,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “My teammates and I are very proud that Edison International provides this support for deserving students. I wish them success in college and look forward to seeing how they plan to use their education. Our industry can certainly use their passion and commitment as we work toward a clean energy future that is equitable and affordable for everyone.”

Each Edison Scholar will receive a $40,000 scholarship, paid over four years, to further their academic pursuit of STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university. All thirty Edison scholars will be celebrated at a reception held at SCE Headquarters on May 6, 2022. To learn more about the 2022 Edison Scholars, visit ENERGIZED.EDISON.COM.

The 2022 Edison+Scholars are:

Student Name High School Halle Allen San Pedro High School Eliana Amanuel Whitney High School Neil Azimi Brea Olinda High School Bradley Bennett Redondo Union High School Xavier Dargan Mira Costa High School Chiara Harsojo Diamond Bar High School Valerie Henriquez Upland High School Rodlyn Hume-Dawson Beaumont High School Rhea Jethvani Oxford Academy Joseph Lee California Academy of Mathematics and Science Dennis Lee Cypress High School Eric C. Lee Corona Del Mar High School Eric S. Lee Irvine High School Jennifer Lee Valencia High School Fernando Matias Hawthorne High School Jonathan Morales Fullerton Union High School Daisy Nayotl Desert Hot Springs High School Chiagozie Okoye Mayfair High School Monica Pal San Joaquin High School Kayla Pham Oak Hills High School Jesus Plata II Rancho Verde High School Kevin Robles South East High School Fallon Rowerdink Newport Harbor High School Jimmy Salvador-Contreras Fontana High School Abigail Samson Arnold O. Beckman High School Luis Sanchez Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School Charlotte Sinclair Dos Pueblos High School Jamilex Soto Huntington Park High School Mitchell Velasco Cathedral City High School Jason Yuan Woodrow Wilson High School

Since 2006, 730 high school seniors have earned more than $13.5 million in scholarships through the Edison Scholars Program.

Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.

