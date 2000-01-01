Coca-Cola Is Selling at All-Time Highs

When stocks reach all-time highs, it's always interesting to look and see what has transpired for the company to achieve that goal. For momentum-oriented investors, it may signal an opportunity, yet it may be a red flag for value-oriented investors. One of most recent companies to achieve that milestone was iconic business legend The Coca-Cola Co. ( KO, Financial), which hit an all-time high of $65.56 on Thursday.

With a history going back well over 100 years, the company was one of the first truly global companies in the world. Today it operates in over 200 countries with renowned brands such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani, Minute Maid and many other local international brands. Only about one-third of total revenue comes from North America with, the Europe, Middle East and Africa region being the second largest.

The company currently has a $283 billion market capitalization and employs over 86,000 people.

Global market opportunity

According to the company, there a many growth avenues ahead of it despite having a business that dates back 1892 and already operating in almost every country on earth. The beverage industry segment it operates in has been designated as nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD). Today, Coca-Cola has only about a 20% global market share in the cold, non-alcoholic market segment. Hot drinks are also an opportunity for the company to expand into as it has a miniscule market share in this category. Much of this growth will come from the emerging or developing markets, which represent 5 billion to 6 billion people depending on how those markets are defined.

Berkshire Hathaway stake

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) began buying Coca-Cola stock back in 1988 and currently owns 400 million shares, which is approximately 9.3% of the company. The cost basis for these shares is believed to be about $3.25 each. It has been one of Berkshire Hathaway's ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) best-performing stocks in its portfolio. Based on Coca-Cola’s current dividend of $1.76, Berkshire receives over $700 million in dividends from the company. An interesting side note is if you apply those dividend receipts to Berkshire’s original cost basis of $3.25, that’s a cost basis dividend yield of over 50%! Score one for the buy-and-hold crowd.

Financial results

2021 annual financial results were strong as Coca-Cola recovered from 2020 Covid-19 pandemic struggles. The company was not one of the food and beverage companies that benefited from the pandemic as a good portion of its case volume is tied to away-from-home sources such as restaurants and consumer mobility sources such as travel and convenience stores. Nonetheless, a recovery did occur in 2021 with organic revenue increasing 16% and reported operating income growing 15%. Sparkling soft drinks (the new name for soda pop) grew 7% during the year as case volumes returned while travel resumed and restaurants reopened.

Coca-Cola is a high-margin business and generates significant levels of free cash flow. Free cash flow generated over the past three fiscal years was $11.2 billion, $8.7 billion and $8.4 billion. The company has not been buying back a material amount of shares in recent years, but does spend over $7 billion annual in shareholder dividends.

Valuation

Getting back to the original comment of Coca-Cola selling at all-time highs, it turns out the stock is not cheap. Based on consensus analyst earnings per share estimates for 2022 of $2.45, the stock trades at 27 times current year earnings. However, those earnings estimates likely reflect commodity cost inflation and higher labor costs that are affecting most companies in the country and, therefore, may be somewhat understated. Yet the inflation and labor issues may prove to be long-term problems and are certainly not “transitory.” The company also sells at very elevated enterprise value/Ebitda ratios.

The company pays a $1.76 dividend that equates to 2.72% dividend yield. The company has increased its dividend every year for the past 59 years.

Guru trades

Gurus who purchased Coca-Cola's stock recently include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio). Gurus who have reduced their positions include Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

The company should be able to continue to grow for the foreseeable future due to low market share in developing countries and population growth in emerging markets. However, that revenue growth may be still just be at low single-digit rates. Further, it’s possible that high input costs may affect company margins for quite some time.

Unless you’re an investor with a time horizon of “forever” like Buffett, Coca-Cola seems overvalued at this time. As such, it may be advisable to wait for a better entry point to create a margin of safety