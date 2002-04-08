Alliant Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

MADISON, Wis., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4275 per share payable on May 16, 2022, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2022.



Dividends on common stock have been paid for 306 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Investor Relations Contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146