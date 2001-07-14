Meta Financial Group, Inc.® to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings and Host Conference Call on April 28, 2022

Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after market close. Meta will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (International: +1-929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to start time and reference access code 247026. Participants wishing to join the call via webcast can access the link from Meta’s Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com.

The webcast replay will be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.metafinancialgroup.com.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®

Meta+Financial+Group%2C+Inc.%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E(Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all®. Through our subsidiary, MetaBank®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across strategic service lines including Payments, Commercial Finance, and Consumer Solutions, which is comprised of tax services and consumer lending. These solutions are seamlessly integrated to provide the end-to-end support to the individuals and businesses who are powering the everyone economy. On March 29, 2022, MetaBank announced it is changing its name to Pathward™, N.A., and Meta Financial Group, Inc. is changing its name to Pathward Financial, Inc™. The company will make certain changes immediately and fully transition to Pathward by the end of this calendar year. Learn more at www.metafinancialgroup.com.

