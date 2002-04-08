Pasithea Therapeutics to Present at the NobleCon18 Investor Conference 2022

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Tiago Reis Marques, will present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference in Hollywood, FL, as follows:



Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

