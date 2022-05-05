Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
U.S. Xpress Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

U.S.+Xpress+Enterprises%2C+Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced its plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. U.S. Xpress will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its results.

Conference Call / Webcast Details:

Date: May 5, 2022
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-826-3033
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5185

The live webcast and a replay will be available on the U.S. Xpress investor website at investor.usxpress.com.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors, and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

