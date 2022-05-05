U.S. Xpress Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

U.S.+Xpress+Enterprises%2C+Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced its plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. U.S. Xpress will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its results.

Conference Call / Webcast Details:

Date: May 5, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-826-3033

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5185

The live webcast and a replay will be available on the U.S. Xpress investor website at investor.usxpress.com.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors, and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220415005009/en/