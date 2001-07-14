Argo Group Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo”) (NYSE: ARGO) announced today it will release 2022 first quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 2, 2022. Argo management will conduct an investor conference call starting at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Instructions for Connecting to the May 3, 2022 Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/495152082. Participants in the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1-844-200-6205 (access code 525096). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing +1-929-526-1599 (access code 525096). Please ask the operator to be connected to Argo’s earnings call.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live conference call and can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/495152082. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May 10, 2022 to callers in the U.S. by dialing +1-866-813-9403 (access code 937085). Callers dialing from outside the U.S. can access the telephone replay by dialing +44-204-525-0658 (access code 937085).

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005850/en/