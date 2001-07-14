Exchange Income Corporation Announces the Appointment of Richard Wowryk to the Position of Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, 2022

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (“EIC” or the “Corporation”) a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in the aviation, aerospace and manufacturing sectors, announced today the appointment of Richard Wowryk to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, 2022.

“EIC’s growth strategy is built on the careful identification and development of entrepreneurial, industry-leading management teams across all of our subsidiaries,” said Mike Pyle, Chief Executive Officer of EIC. “We have consistently applied that same practice to the development and retention of executive talent at EIC, and we’re excited to further that success with Richard’s promotion.”

Richard has spent over 10 years with EIC, starting his career with the company in Financial Reporting and progressing through roles of increasing responsibility including Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. A graduate of the University of Manitoba, Richard is both a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Business Valuator.

“It is a tremendous privilege to be asked to assume this leadership role at EIC,” said Mr. Wowryk. “I am very enthusiastic about what the future holds for EIC, and I look forward to continuing my contribution to the development of this great company. I would also like to thank Darryl Bergman for his continued mentorship through this transition, and for bringing together the phenomenal financial management team we have in place today.”

Concurrent with Richard’s promotion, Darryl Bergman is leaving EIC at the end of May to pursue a new career opportunity. The Company thanks Darryl for his contribution and wishes him well in his next endeavour.

