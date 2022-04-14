Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Nelnet to Announce First Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., April 14, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 9, 2022. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA25883&sd=2022-04-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-to-announce-first-quarter-results-301526187.html

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA25883&Transmission_Id=202204141615PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA25883&DateId=20220414
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY