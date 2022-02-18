Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Aon Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

DUBLIN, April 14, 2022

DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced on February 18, 2022, that the Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting a 10% increase from $0.51 per share. The dividend is payable May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

