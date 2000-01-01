David Herro Comments on Adidas

adidas ( XTER:ADS , Financial ) (Germany) is a global sportswear company. The business is a leader in athletic footwear and apparel with a brand quality that helps to drive superior sales and margins across multiple segments and geographies. In our view, adidas’ shift to a vertical-based model in the past several years led to superior innovations and more consistent product development. Moreover, we believe the improved product, brand perception, sales and profitability have positioned the company well. We think sustained investments in brand, product and distribution should support above-market growth rates and improved margins moving forward. We also appreciate that CEO Kasper Rorsted executed structural changes decided before his arrival, which should lead to improved growth, margins and capital management.

