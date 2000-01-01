David Herro Comments on Grifols

We initiated one new position during the quarter in Grifols (XMAD:GRF, Financial), a Spanish pharmaceuticals company specializing in human plasma-derived products. We appreciate that Grifols participates in the vertically integrated plasma protein oligopoly, which enjoys large competitive moats and global volume growth. As the world moves toward the recovery phase from Covid-19, we believe the company is well positioned to recognize upside potential as plasma collection volumes stabilize and donor compensation normalizes. Moreover, given the opportunistic acquisition of Bio Test and the significant research and development pipeline for drugs, we believe Grifols is positioned to double its earnings over the next five years.
From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Intl Small Cap (Trades, Portfolio) Fund first-quarter 2022 commentary.
