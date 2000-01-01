5 Retail Companies With High GF Scores

In light of consumers continuing spending money on retail and other merchandise products, five retail companies with high scores on GuruFocus’ exclusive grading scale are Lululemon Athletica Inc. ( LULU, Financial), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE ( XPAR:MC, Financial), Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. ( FND, Financial), The Home Depot Inc. ( HD, Financial) and Ulta Beauty Inc. ( ULTA, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

The GF Score combines five key components: financial strength, profitability, valuation, growth and momentum. Each of the components is ranked from zero to 10, with 10 as the highest score. The combined score ranges from zero to 100, with 100 as the highest score.

March retail sales dip from February, yet consumer spending remains high

On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau said that retail and food service sales for March were $665.7 billion, up 0.5% from the previous month and up 6.9% from the year-ago period. Total sales for the quarter ending March 31 increased 12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

While retail sales growth dipped slightly from the February growth of 0.8% and the consensus estimate of 0.6%, gasoline sales increased 8.9% in March followed by general merchandise sales increasing 5.4% for the month.

As investors monitor the growth in retail sales, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed several retail stocks that have a high GF Score.

Lululemon

Shares of Lululemon ( LULU, Financial) traded around $392.70, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.85.

The Vancouver-based company designs and markets athletic apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. The company has a GF Score of 98, driven on a rank of 10 for both profitability and growth despite financial strength, valuation and momentum ranking between 4 and 7.

Lululemon’s positive investing signs include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 91% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Lululemon include Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)’ Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton ( XPAR:MC, Financial) traded around 634.10 euros ($686.44), showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.12.

The Paris-based luxury goods company has a GF Score of 98, driven by a momentum rank of 9, a rank of 10 for profitability and growth as well as a rank of 7 for financial strength and GF Value.

LVMH’s positive investing signs include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 96% of global competitors.

Floor & Decor

Shares of Floor & Decor ( FND, Financial) traded around $83.15, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.72.

The Atlanta-based flooring retail company has a GF Score of 97, driven by a rank of 10 for profitability and growth as well as ranks between 6 and 8 for financial strength, GF Value and momentum.

Floor & Decor's positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 77% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Floor & Decor include Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)’s Baron Funds and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial).

Home Depot

Shares of Home Depot ( HD, Financial) traded around $304.52, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88.

The Atlanta-based home furnishing retail company has a GF Score of 97, driven by a rank of 10 for profitability and growth, a rank between 8 and 9 for momentum and GF Value and despite a rank of 5 for financial strength.

Home Depot’s positive investing signs include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 88% of global competitors.

Ulta Beauty

Shares of Ulta Beauty ( ULTA, Financial) traded around $415.65, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.01.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company sells a wide range of beauty and fragrance products. The company has a GF Score of 97, driven by a rank of 9 for profitability, growth and GF Value, a rank of 10 for momentum and a rank of 7 for financial strength.

Ulta’s positive investing signs include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 88% of global competitors.