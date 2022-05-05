SolarWinds to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 5, and Present at Investor Conferences During the Second Quarter

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The company also plans to present at two investor conferences during the second quarter.

FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2022 and its business at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT) on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at (888) 510-2008 and internationally at +1 (646) 960-0306. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the conference passcode 2975715 to gain access to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its first quarter 2022 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

During the second quarter of 2022, SolarWinds executives plan to present at the following investor conferences.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 24 in Boston, Massachusetts

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on June 6 in New York City, New York

An audio webcast will be available at the time of the presentation and for a limited time thereafter athttp%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solarwinds.com.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK+community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

