Forian Inc. to Participate in Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference April 20-21, 2022

NEWTOWN, PA, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forian Inc. (Nasdaq:FORA), a leading provider of technology, predictive analytics and data science-driven software solutions for the healthcare and cannabis industries, today announced its participation in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to be held April 20-21, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel located in Miami Beach, Florida.

Andrew Douglas, Forian Chief Data and Analytics Officer, will present on the Benzinga Main Stage on the Building Access to Cannabis panel on April 21 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Forian executives, including CEO Dan Barton and Executive Chairman Max Wygod, will participate in one-on-one meetings with clients and investors during the conference. We welcome all attendees to stop by the Forian booth at location P18.

“Forian appreciates the opportunity to participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. As additional US state markets prepare to launch and the established markets grow, Forian is proud to be a leader in helping to shape the industry,” said Andrew Douglas. “I am excited to participate as a panelist on the Building Access to Cannabis panel, where I plan to discuss how the industry can be consumer-and-patient-centric, by leveraging insights from data and analytics to help brands drive quality and customer fit.”

For more information, visit the conference website here.

About Forian Inc.

Forian Inc. provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.





Forian Media and Investor Contact:

908-824-3410

www.forian.com/investors

[email protected]