New Mexico Water Service Completes Purchase Of Animas Valley Water System

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Mexico Water Service (New Mexico Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT), closed its purchase of Animas Valley Land and Water, LLC’s (AV Water) Morningstar Water System today and welcomed AV Water customers to its new district.

Through the Morningstar District, New Mexico Water will provide regulated water utility service to approximately 2,000 customer connections in the northwestern corner of the Land of Enchantment, between the cities of Aztec, Farmington, and Bloomington. The utility will host a community welcome open house for Morningstar customers to meet staff and learn about their water service on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at New Mexico Water’s Morningstar Customer Center (31 Road 3900, Farmington, NM 87401).

“At New Mexico Water, we’re more than just a water utility; we are part of the communities we serve. We look forward to meeting our Morningstar customers soon, so that they can get to know us and the services we will provide to them,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President and CEO. “We appreciate the review and approval of this transaction by both the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and San Juan County District Court, and we are eager to begin delivering quality, service, and value to our Morningstar customers.”

New Mexico Water Service now serves about 21,000 people through 10,500 water and wastewater service connections in its Rio Communities, Rio Del Oro, Meadow Lake, Indian Hills, Squaw Valley, Elephant Butte, Sandia Knolls, Juan Tomas, Cypress Gardens, and Morningstar systems in New Mexico. California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

