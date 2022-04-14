Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for April 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.08 per common share to be paid on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 29, 2022.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Matt Donohue
Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
t. 403.221.0833
f. 403.221.0888
tf. 1.888.257.1873
e. [email protected]
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com


Freehold-Royalties-Ltd-.png

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus