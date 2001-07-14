Evergy Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 1st Quarter Results

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2022 first quarter earnings Thursday, May 5, 2022, before market open. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Event: Evergy Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Date: May 5, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central) Location: 1) Phone conference call at (888) 353-7071, conference ID 4766027, or 2) Log on to the webcast at investors.evergy.com

In conjunction with the earnings release and conference call, the company plans to post on its website supplemental financial information related to first quarter 2022 performance. The materials will be available under Supplemental Materials in the Investors section of the company website at investors.evergy.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from about 1 p.m. Eastern, May 5, through May 12, 2022, at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 4766027. The replay will be available on the Evergy website at investors.evergy.com.

About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Our focus remains on producing, transmitting and delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the benefit of our stakeholders. Today, about half of Evergy’s power comes from carbon-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We value innovation and adaptability to give our customers better ways to manage their energy use, to create a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees, and to add value for our investors. Headquartered in Kansas City, our employees are active members of the communities we serve.

For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergy.com.

