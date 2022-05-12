Fastly to Host Investor Day on May 12, 2022

Fastly%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, will host its 2022 Investor Day on Thursday, May 12, 2022, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Investor Day will be held in-person at the New York Stock Exchange and virtually over a live webcast. The event will feature presentations from Joshua Bixby, Fastly’s Chief Executive Officer, and several other members of the executive leadership team.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT Webcast: www.fastlyinvestorday.com Dial-in: 312-248-9348 ID / Code: 151721# / 5568#

A live webcast of the Investor Day will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fastly.com where participants may log on to the event by selecting the webcast link under the “Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the event.

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organizations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fastly.com%2F.

