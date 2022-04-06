AMAZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Amazon.com, Inc. on Behalf of Amazon Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMZN) on behalf of Amazon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Amazon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 6, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how Amazon handled disclosures on employees’ use of third-party sellers' data to boost its own private-label business.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $105.98, or 3.2%, to close at $3,175.12 per share on April 6, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

