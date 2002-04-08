Attention GWG Holdings Investors: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Continues to Investigate FINRA Arbitration Claims on Behalf of GWG L Bonds Investors Amidst Firm's Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes is continuing to investigate FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of GWG Holdings’ L bonds investors in light of the Company’s untimely financial reporting, missed principal and interest payments, and reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing plans. Recently, GWG Holdings ( GWGH) received a letter from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualification Department stating that GWG Holdings was not in compliance due to not filing its Annual Report.



According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “The Nasdaq letter received by GWG Holdings is yet another red flag to investors. Brokerage firms that sold GWG’s L bonds have a duty to perform appropriate due diligence to ensure that they understand the nature of the investment products. The failure to conduct a reasonable investigation into a product like GWG’s L bonds results in liability, and is a basis for a FINRA arbitration claim.”

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of GWG Holdings’ L bonds investors. Investors with losses in excess of $100,000 in GWG’s L Bonds, and those who have information relating to the handling of their accounts at full-service brokerage firms regarding GWG’s L bonds, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1-888-997-9956.

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico

