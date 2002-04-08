Soluna Holdings Announces March Site Level Financials

On Track to Achieve 1.26 EH/s by June 30th; Reiterates 3EH/s Ramp into the Fourth Quarter

ALBANY, NY, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), ( SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced the release of its March site level financials.

Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings stated, “Our operating team continues to execute. Edith, our first facility, in 22 months has now returned about 3x the capital we invested. Our greenfield Sophie facility increased its hashrate over 70% in March. I am looking forward to seeing its April results as our margins there should expand and get closer to target levels. Companywide, we hit about 1 EH and are working on a way to hit our second quarter 1.26 EH target early. It’s great to see our Company’s operating momentum.”

Toporek Continued, “The recently completed sale of the instruments business, a great business with a bright future, allows us to re-deploy that capital in our computing business at 20% to 30% returns on invested capital. Additionally, having one clear line of business makes it simpler for investors to understand and value our company, especially compared to our public crypto mining peer group.”

Key Summary Highlights:

On track to achieve 1.26 EH/s by the end of Q2 2022. Working on a plan to deliver 30 days early

As of April 8th, 2022, 982.6 PH/s plugged in with more machines on the ground and in-transit

Second quarter proprietary hashrate expected to grow over 36%

Sophie facility continues to ramp as its hash rate increases 70%. In April, will move closer to steady state operating margins

Edith facility investment hits 3x return after 22 months

Operations continue to scale. Dorothy site preparation in full swing

Project pipeline continues to be robust as Soluna becomes a leading curtailment solutions provider to the renewable energy business

Revenue & Contribution Margin Summary:

*all numbers below exclude legacy hosting ($ in 000s, Unaudited) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Mar 2022 Revenue $995 $1,657 $2,368 $7,990 $3,200 Cash Contribution Margin $744 $1,261 $1,703 $5,179 $1,891 Annualized Revenue $3,980 $6,628 $9,472 $31,960 $38,400 Annualized Contribution Margin $2,976 $5,044 $6,812 $20,716 $22,692



































A presentation and corresponding video is available on the Company’s website at: https://www.solunacomputing.com/investors/updates/march2022flash/

