ProArte y Cultura SEGRE SUBASTAS & WISe.ART secured by WISeKey

WISe.Art supports in bringing the lost children of Ukraine to safety

The Association Pro Arte y Culture led by its founder, Mayte Spínola, in collaboration with SEGRE SUBASTAS, OISTE and WISe.Art, is organizing a special NFT sale dedicated to bringing the lost children of Ukraine into safety; the sale will take place from April 15 - 30 on the “Philanthropy” section of WISeKey’s NFT platform, www.wise.art

Geneva – April 15, 2022 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced thatis collaborating with several artists to help orphaned children from Ukraine through a charity fundraising.

The following artists featured on the WISe.ART NFT platform drew our attention to their desire to participate in Mayte’s charity action for the orphaned children from Ukraine:

Pedro Sandoval - The Teddy Bear Exodus

Amanda Weasy – World Peace Heads

David Fludd – Gathering

David Morales – Synesthesia: The lords of war

Indra Putra - Humans

Isagus - TChBr #1, TChBr #2, TChBr #3, TChBr #4

Jaime Miranda Bambarén - Tupac

Leila Fisher - ArtBasel

Luca Bonfanti – Silent (series of 5 unique works)

Tina Buchholtz – The Beauty of Survival

Viktoria Kova – Earth

Our goal is to financially support humanitarian aid institutions, prioritizing care for children. For this reason, Asociación Pro Arte y Cultura has been chosen as the organization to take the lead in humanitarian response.

The NFTs shall be minted with the relevant documents of ownership. No copies, reproductions or imitations will be accepted.

Artists wishing to join this worthy cause are invited to contact us. Again. Digital art can be donated directly via the platform and all proceeds will go to the OISTE directly from the WISe.ART.

About ProArte y Cultura

Is Directed by Mayte Spínola as president of the same. Julia Sáez Angulo as a journalist and art critic who has verified the exhibitions. Rosa Gallego del Peso as the group's curator, together with Manuela Picó and Linda de Sousa, made it possible for this group of nearly 300 artists to be represented in different art collections and museums on international territory.

About SEGRE SUBASTAS

Leading auction house in Spain. We help you discover and acquire treasures of art, collecting and decoration. A solid team of specialists who will advise you on the different disciplines of art: Painting, Decorative Arts and Jewelry. For any questions, contact 915 159 584 or [email protected]

About OISTE

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE is a not-for-profit organization based in Geneva who was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions. The OISTE Foundation is also advocating for ethics and data privacy in cyberspace and countering cyber-criminality. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN. http://www.oiste.org/

About WISe.ART

WISe.Art is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labeling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.Art NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

