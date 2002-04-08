Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. ( LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on July 8, 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022.

Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
