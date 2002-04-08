Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings") (: NM) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Holdings’ website www.navios.com under the "Investors" section.



Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Holdings at:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Attn: 20-F Request

Strathvale House

90 N Church Street

P.O. Box 309

Grand Cayman, KY1-1104

Cayman Islands

Tel: +1 345 232 3067

+1.212.906.8643

Email: [email protected]

