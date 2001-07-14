KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Madronas, a New-home Community in the Highly Desirable Sunrise Master Plan

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Madronas, a new single-family home community in the highly desirable Sunrise master plan. The new community is located just over 10 miles southeast of Tacoma in Pierce County near the historic city of Puyallup, offering convenient access to the Sounder commuter train, Interstate 5 and Highway 167 for easy commutes to the Seattle area’s major employment centers and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The new homes at The Madronas at Sunrise are situated in the coveted Puyallup Unified School District and are close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Puyallup and South Hill. The community is also near the Washington State Fair, Tacoma Museum District and Tacoma Dome and walking distance to Sunrise Park, which features a splash pad, zip line, dog park, walking trails, ball fields and covered pavilions. Homeowners will enjoy the master plan’s amenities, which include several parks, greenbelts and walking and biking paths.

The Madronas at Sunrise offers a selection of one- and two-story homes that blend attractive design features like beautiful kitchens, large bedroom suites with walk-in closets, two- and three-car garages, and generous loft and den spaces. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet.

“Our new homes at The Madronas are situated within the highly desirable Sunrise master plan near the historic town of Puyallup. The new community offers many family friendly amenities and provides convenient access to popular shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as area schools and parks. The new community is also close to the Sounder commuter train, Interstate 5 and Highway 167 for easy commutes to the area’s major employment centers and Joint Base Lewis-McChord,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “As with other KB Home communities, The Madronas at Sunrise provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Madronas at Sunrise sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $590,000s.

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

