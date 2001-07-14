Colgate-Palmolive Announces Webcast of 2022 First Quarter Results - April 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Colgate-Palmolive Company ( NYSE:CL, Financial) will provide a live webcast of its 2022 first quarter earnings conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, Chief Financial Officer, Stan Sutula, and Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP, M&A, John Faucher. Also, as a new practice, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET, the Company will post its prepared management remarks (in PDF format) regarding its first quarter 2022 results to the Investor Center section of its website at www.colgatepalmolive.com%2Finvestors.

Investors may access the live audio webcast on Colgate’s website at+www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center section of Colgate’s website.

* * *

