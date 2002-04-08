New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces Nine Guest Interviews on This Week's TV Broadcast, April 17, 2022

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the televised line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour show, Sunday, April 17, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street’s 332nd TV episode line-up features the following nine (9) guest interviews:

1). Cryptocurrency - LGCY Network’s (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) interviews with Mr. Justin Waiau and Mr. Wes Wade, Co-Founders.

2). Cryptocurrency – Glow Token LLC’s (CRYPTO: GLOWV2) ($GLOWV2) interview with Mr. Bryan Lawrence, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency – BlockBank’s (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) interview with Mr. Darren Franceshini, COO

4). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Cryptocurrency - SoMee.social’s (CRYPTO: SOMEE) ($SOMEE) interview with Artist William Debilzan.

6). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR) interview with Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President.

7). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: AITX) interview with Mr. Steve Reinharz, CEO.

8). B2B Digital, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: BTDG) interview with Mr. Greg P. Bell, CEO.

9). Sekur’s® (a GlobeX Data, Ltd. division), the “Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT,” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King‘s in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interviews with Mr. Justin Waiau and Mr. Wes Wade, Co-founders at LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY ). The Company is a blockchain entity with a community-based focus on a truly decentralized platform network. $LGCY will operate its blockchain on the TRON network , enabling crypto developers the tools to create dApps (decentralized applications). Wade talks about its partnership with Diamond Atlas, a Venture Capital firm building a governance application. Once completed, the app will give end-users in the $LGCY community staking and dividend options. Justin explains that anyone can join the $LGCY community with their gas tokens to participate in the creation of dApps. The $LGCY community fund withholds 1/3 of the $LGCY token’s supply for staking, and the community votes on using the rewards from staking. The design of the staking rewards is for perpetuity, with available funds to foster and grow good ideas; a decentralized venture capital platform, with the community voting on the agreed funding projects. Favorable vote outcomes eliminate any single significant holder control over proposed project submissions. The perpetual debt fund, the Myriadex DEX (decentralized exchange), and the developers’ tools make for a remarkable $LGCY blockchain. Viewers can learn more about LGCY Network at https://lgcy.network/ and https://lgcyscan.network/ .

On this week’s New to The Street TV, Mr. Bryan Lawrence, CEO at Glow Token, LLC (“GLOW”) (CRYPTO: GLOWV2) ($GLOWV2), joins TV Anchor Jane King for a live in-studio interview from the Nasdaq Marketplace . Bryan updates the Company’s business activities and its charitable payments. $GLOWV2 ecosystem allows for the donation of 1% of transaction revenues to charitable organizations, and Bryan talks about Glow Tokens’s most recent contributions. Each month, the community votes on a charitable cause and then donates accordingly. Before a charity receives any donations, Management verifies its legitimacy. All token holders earn 10% in BUSD from buying and selling transactions, and the Company is working on its direct swap network, “GlowSwap,” that should increase users in the ecosystem. Bryan talks about “GlowLion,” an NFT digital artwork platform that allows for purchases on its blockchain. Viewers can download the GlowV2 wallet and learn more about the ecosystem at https://glowtoken.net/ .

Mr. Darren Franceshini, Chief Operations Officer (COO) at BlockBank (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) , talks with New to The Street TV’s Anchor Jane King. BlockBank looks to create a unique and seamless user experience by harmonizing legacy and decentralized financial platforms. As an all-in-one crypto service platform, the Company seeks to help all with an enriched network of services, “all-things-crypto.” Anyone interested in crypto, from the novice to the most sophisticated users, can now have a one-stop source. Darren tells viewers about successes in the United Kingdom and the European Union with the BlockBank debit card feature that enables users to purchase goods with crypto or fiat currencies; the card becomes available in North America upon necessary regulatory approvals later in 2022. Anyone can join BlockBank, download from the Google Play and Apple App Store , apply, and provide KYC (Know Your Client) information. BlockBank members, using $BBANK tokens, gain access to premium features, 1%-8% cashback, strong APYs, and in-app offers. Viewers can learn more at https://www.blockbank.ai/ .

On this week’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), returns. He gives Anchor Jane King and viewers an overview of GlobeX Data, Ltd.’s Sekur® cybersecurity products and talks about global hacking problems. A phishing email went out to 30,000+ account holders in Russia, which breached users’ WhatsApp accounts. Using open-platform email programs like Microsoft’s Office 365 and Google Workplace Solutions are vulnerable to hackers, and everyone should be concerned about privacy issues regarding the internet and email transmissions. Alain explains the Sekur product solutions available for individuals and businesses. The newest domain integration for businesses is available, providing a layer of security not available using open-platform products. A company can seamlessly migrate its email domains, archive files, and secure text messages with SekurSend and SekurReply. GlobeX Data host its services in Switzerland, benefiting from the stringent Swiss Privacy laws, and uses a closed source proprietary technology on an independent and military-grade encrypted platform.

New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King and Artist William Debilzan talk in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace about SoMee.social (CRYPTO: SOMEE) ($SOMEE) and how a decentralized platform can work for art. Being a successful artist for over 30-years with art galleries in California, Florida, and New Mexico, William sees a fantastic future ahead for the art world, who can now digitize existing art and create digitized mediums and sell/buy/trade the corresponding NFTs. He tells viewers he gave about 15 of his art pieces for digitalization and soon an NFT that will launch on SoMee.social. Bringing artists and fashion designers onto a blockchain can be a worthwhile experience on a decentralized platform. To learn more, download the SoMee app - https://SoMee.social .

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s ( SFOR) Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President, returns as a guest for his in-studio New York Stock Exchange () interview with New to The Street’s TV Anchor Jane King. George gives the viewers an update on the Company and its SafeVchat™ Secure Video Conferencing platform. Before the Covid-19 outbreaks, the global market for video conference software products was about $2B, and now, 2-years later, the market is over $60B. Most products on the market have severe technological flaws which allow hackers to breach videos and steal viable and valuable information. George explains the very secure, technologically advanced SafeVchat software and its user growth. The healthcare sector continues to be a growing client at Strikeforce, so much so that Strikeforce applied for HIPPA approvals to ensure compliance necessary to work with healthcare providers. George gives an example of how medical providers can interact on location with patients, nurses, and other doctors using Strikeforce’s SafeVchat™ Secure Video Conferencing .

New to The Street TV welcomes Mr. Steve Reinharz, Chief Executive Officer at Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc . (OTCPINK: AITX), for his New York Stock Exchange in-studio interview with Anchor Jane King. As a robotic and artificial intelligence-based hardware (AI) and software solutions Company, Steve gives viewers a comprehensive update on current corporate ongoings. With new products, awards won, and sales/marketing lead generations from the Las Vegas technology show, the Company sees adoption and sales growth upwardly trending in a big way, with security robots becoming an advanced modern security product solution. One award is for AVA (Autonomous Verified Access ), a compact and stanchion mountable unit that provides a field of vision with advanced access to numerous entry points. The Company’s award-winning RAD Light My Way product offers campus security and property management professionals a new and better way to address security. The solution puts the power of security in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through affordable, intelligent, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services. Steve gives a product update on “ROAMEO” that provides a patrol and interactive security solution for various situations, helping with the employee shortages in the security industries. AITX owns three subsidiaries, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), Robotic Assistance Devices – Mobile (RAD-M), and Robotic Assistance Device – Group (RAD-G) .

Back on the New to Street TV, Mr. Greg P. Bell, Chief Executive Officer at B2 Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG), talks to Anchor Jane King about the Company. Greg updates BTDG’s three business avenues: building and growing the minor league MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fight venues, growth and expansion of ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness, and production and distribution of its digital content. Revenues year-over-year are up , and Greg gives his revenue projections in the future on all aspects of operations. MMA fight revenues are up because of more monthly fight programs and from the sale of food, beverages, and souvenirs at these venues. Spartan Fitness, LLC is a jiu-jitsu training facility located in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Company expects to open its second facility soon. The digital content business continues to grow from the sales of pay-per-view fees from streamed MMA fights and a Metaverse platform. A subscriber can join the B2 Fighting Series, an MMA Metaverse event platform, and enjoy VR (Virtual Reality) fight experiences as a spectator at a live event. Expect Mr. Bell to be back on the show in the future, giving updated information regarding the Company’s growth.

New to The Street airs the “WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT” about Sekur®, a GlobeX Data, Ltd . division, with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with TV Anchor Ann Berry, Alain provides information about “Spear Phishing” attacks that target open-platform exchange servers, like Microsoft and Google. Hackers hi-jack an email account and send a particular email that would be of interest or importance to the receiver. Not realizing the email is malicious because recipients, in most cases, know the source, open the email, and malware downloads onto the devices. Alain suggests using Sekur products, which have a SekurSend and SekurReply features for emails and text messages. The Sekur subscribers can send emails safely and expect safe responses even if the email recipients are not Sekur subscribers. Sekur subscribers can add expirations times, limit the number of times read, and add password protection on sent emails. In closing, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Remember: What is the price of your privacy worth?

About B2 Digital Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG):

B2 Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities Network, which is comprised of ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships. The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, and creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 20 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year. The B2 Training Facilities segment operates primarily through its ONE More Gym brand and Spartan Fitness Facilities brand. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up the B2 Training Facilities segment at a pace of 15 new locations over the next three years. Both ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company’s Live Events segment. – https://www.b2fs.com/ .

About LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY):

LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) , founded in August 2020, works on delivering the promise of a truly decentralized blockchain. $LGCY is a DPoS, open-source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility, and the network aims to be the most decentralized dApp blockchain in the world. One of the shining points of the $LGCY network is the ability of developers to create dApps and customized wallets. The best part is that the applications and uses are limitless because of the capacity for smart contracts to be deployed and executed on its chain. The central focus of LGCY Network is the community. A DPoS-based blockchain utilizes a community voting system to determine project funding allocations. $LGCY smart contracts use USDL stablecoin as its gas fee. $LGCY’s goal is to be the most decentralized blockchain in existence - https://lgcy.network/ and https://lgcyscan.network/ .

About Glow Token, LLC. (CRYPTO: GLOWV2) ($GLOWV2) :

The Glow (CRYPTO: GLOWV2) ($GLOWV2) mission is to revolutionize the ways of token security while making advancements to the conveniences of using decentralized financing (DeFi). Glow aims to make sure the community earns dividends, lotteries, and charities in multiple forms. GLOW’s focus is to bring a much-needed change to DeFi. With community education, blogging, videos, and other forms of awareness, Glow wants to build confidence within its community ecosystem. Their project is community-driven with complete transparency - https://www.glowtoken.online/ .

About BlockBank (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) :

BlockBank’s (CRYPTO: BBANK) ($BBANK) vision is to create an all-in-one crypto application that simplifies the user experience without compromising security, privacy, or decentralization. The Company aims to combine the best of DeFi and CeFi worlds in one place and incorporate AI technology to assist users in decision-making. Our objective is to expand the universe of global users and bring broader financial empowerment to them. In 2019, BlockBank launched its first mobile application. Since then, BlockBank has amassed over 50,000 users and will elevate its offerings with the launch of version 2, consisting of CeFi, DeFi, banking, and a robo-advisor - https://www.blockbank.ai/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails services, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About SoMee.social (“SoMee”) (CRYPTO: SOMEE) ($SOMEE) :

SoMee.social (CRYPTO: SOMEE) ($SOMEE) is a new social media platform that prioritizes user privacy and autonomy. Built on solid incentives to encourage user interactions and quality content to cultivate cohesive community building. SoMee.Social provides several avenues for earning rewards, starting with content monetization, and reward earning options for active community participation or sharing your data if you choose to do so. SoMee.Social is a blockchain-based platform - https://SoMee.social .

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees, and partners in real-time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are ProtectID ® which offers 2-factor “Out-of-Band” authentication across many methods and devices for protection. This approach leverages the 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service, or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®, keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information, becoming the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI in the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all-device password vault with a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product, secure SafeVchat , is a video conferencing product. The Company’s fifth product is PrivacyLoK, a keystroke encryption product that manages your camera & video - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPINK: AITX):

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX) is an innovator in delivering artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. AITX’s RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business through their next-generation robotic product offerings. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, allowing experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai , www.radsecurity.com, www.radlightmyway.com, and Twitter: @SteveReinharz .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

[email protected]