4 Stocks Growing Capex Fast

The four companies listed below have been upgrading their operating activities in recent years, as shown by a substantial increase in the allocation of funds to the purchase of fixed assets such as property, plant and equipment. This could mean the managers of these companies expect a higher demand for the goods and services they produce, which would ideally correspond to higher revenue.

Wall Street sell-side analysts are also optimistic about these stocks, as they have issued positive recommendation ratings for each of them.

Veru Inc.

The first company that makes the cut is Veru Inc. ( VERU, Financial), a Miami, Florida-based oncology biopharmaceutical company that mainly focuses on developing novel therapies for breast and prostate cancers.

Veru's purchases of property, plant and equipment have increased at a compound annual rate of approximately 201.61% over the past five years, from $100,000 for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2017 to $400,000 for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021.

Morningstar analysts estimate that total revenue will grow at a compound annual rate of 37.29% over the next few years, reaching $126.01 million by 2024.

The stock traded at $14.95 per share at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $1.20 billion. The share price is up almost 59% over the past year, yielding a price-book ratio of 8.09 versus the industry median of 2.6.

The high price-book ratio may suggest the stock is not cheap. In addition, the company is generating returns that are inconsistent with its cost of capital, as evidenced by a weighted average cost of capital of 6.04% versus a return on invested capital of -21.80%. This means the company is not creating value for shareholders.

On Wall Street, however, sell-side analysts appear to be relying heavily on the company's CapEx allocation program, setting a price target of $29.20 per share while recommending buying the stock.

MedAvail Holdings Inc.

The second company that meets the criteria is MedAvail Holdings Inc. ( MDVL, Financial), a retail pharmacy technology and services company. It develops and markets solutions for self-service pharmacies, mobile applications, kiosks and drive-throughs in the United States and Canada.

MedAvail Holdings' purchases of property, plant and equipment have grown at a compound annual rate of about 203% over the past three years, from $402,000 for full-year 2019 to $3.3 million for full-year 2021.

Morningstar analysts estimate that total revenue will increase by 86.80% to $41.33 million in 2022 and by 65.80% to $68.52 million in 2023.

The stock closed at $2.44 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $172.16 million following an 81.86% decline over the past year. The price-book ratio is 3.48 versus the industry median of 2.53.

The price-book ratio may suggest the stock is not cheap. In addition, the company is generating returns that do not match its cost of capital as evidenced by a weighted average cost of capital of 7.86% versus a return on invested capital of -435.82%. That means the company is destroying value for shareholders instead of creating it.

On Wall Street, however, sell-side analysts seem to rely heavily on the company's CapEx allocation program, setting a price target of $5 per share while also recommending buying the stock.

Block Inc.

The third company that qualifies is Block Inc. ( SQ, Financial), a San Francisco, California-based developer of technology that enables sellers to accept card payments and provide reporting, analytics and next-day billing.

Block's purchases of property, plant and equipment have grown at an average annual rate of approximately 47.48% over the past five years, from $26.1 million in 2017 to $134.3 million in 2021.

Morningstar analysts estimate that total revenue will grow at a compound annual rate of 31.98% over the next few years, reaching $29.46 billion by 2024.

Shares were trading at $121.33 at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $70.37 billion thanks to a 52.63% drop that occurred over the past year. The price-book ratio is 17.42 versus the industry median of 3.

The price-book ratio may suggest the stock is not cheap. In addition, the company is generating returns that are inconsistent with its cost of capital as evidenced by a weighted average cost of capital of 14.26% versus a return on invested capital of 6.67%. That means the company is destroying value for shareholders instead of creating it.

On Wall Street, however, sell-side analysts seem to rely heavily on the company's CapEx allocation program, setting a price target of $176.05 per share while also recommending overweight the stock.

Farfetch Limited

The fourth company that makes the cut is Farfetch Limited ( FTCH, Financial), a London, United Kingdom-based operator of an online marketplace for luxury fashion goods in the U.K. and overseas.

Farfetch Limited’s purchases of property, plant and equipment have grown at a compound annual rate of about 8% over the past couple of years, from $26.8 million for full-year 2020 to $28.9 million for full-year 2021.

Morningstar analysts estimate that total revenue will grow at about 23.29% per year in the coming years and will reach about $4.16 billion by 2024.

The stock was trading at $13.63 per share at Thursday's close, giving it a market cap of $5.20 billion thanks to a 72.51% drop over the past year. The price-book ratio is 61.31 versus the industry median of 1.76.

The price-book ratio may suggest the stock is not cheap. In addition, the company is generating returns that are inconsistent with its cost of capital as evidenced by a weighted average cost of capital of 19.42% versus a return on invested capital of -26.15%. This means the company is not creating value for shareholders.

On Wall Street, however, sell-side analysts have plenty of expectations for the company's CapEx allocation program. They have a price target of $32.66 per share while maintaining an overweight recommendation rating.