Winning Brands Announces Intention to Acquire GestureTek Systems Assets and Business Pending Court Approval as new Tech Division

Non-Disclosure Waiver Permits Winning Brands Management to Disclose Plans to WNBD Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com has taken another forward step in its intended acquisition GestureTek Systems' assets and international business of immersive gesture control technology and is now permitted to disclose the name of the acquisition target and to discuss with Winning Brands shareholders the future plans for GestureTek's technologies. The next step is for Court Approval of the transaction.

GestureTek technologies have been at the early leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive control of computer systems and display systems, and enjoys a large existing installed commercial customer base worldwide. Global interest in applications for touchless interface concepts is already high, and is being further stimulated by immense health & safety concerns during the COVID era. These trends, and the integration of mass customization of digital display experiences in daily life are expected to grow for the foreseeable future. Winning Brands has become uniquely qualified to deal with the complexity and opportunities associated with the acquisition. When approved by the Court, Winning Brands will acquire GestureTek's rights and select assets. Winning Brands management and advisors have made an intense study of the actions needed to restore momentum to GestureTek's technologies in its existing markets - and to leverage the conceptual association that exists between GestureTek technologies and metaverse platform applications, for additional future product development.

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, comments - "There is no team as well prepared as our Action Group to refresh and stimulate a resurgence of GestureTek technologies. Our Action Group consists of select representatives of personnel currently and previously associated with GestureTek, new hand-picked advisors and Winning Brands' colleagues. We thank the vendors in this transaction for helping to preserve and transfer GestureTek's technology and assets during this transitional period so that Winning Brands and the Action Group can swing into action following Court approval. There is far too much in this business vision to describe to shareholders than can be accommodated within a single news release. The purpose of this announcement is to confirm the status and progress of this transaction to Winning Brands' shareholders and the scope and scale of the opportunities associated with this acquisition growth strategy for Winning Brands' future."

GestureTek co-founder Vincent J. Vincent adds - "Eric has been terrific in helping to quarterback a complex process that builds on our past successes. He has helped us deal with interim challenges and to lay out an exciting revitalization of our technologies in the public market sector. I can't wait to begin describing to Winning Brands' shareholders the cool advances that will occur with GestureTek technologies going forward that will benefit them. I'll be joined in this outreach to Winning Brands' shareholders by other GestureTek colleagues as we introduce ourselves to WNBD shareholders asap." Video link of GestureTek products during earlier development phases for technology orientation only: https://gesturetek.com/oldhome/flash/productshowcase/gesturetek_modal.html

Winning Brands discusses its business in its various public information platforms in order to ensure that shareholders understand the company's business model, its activities, its challenges and its opportunities. Such discussions include a CEO weblog maintained for Winning Brands shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog. It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to shareholder questions. The weblog is a regular source of public information pertaining to Winning Brands, pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines. For the same purpose, the company also maintains a Twitter presence: www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO. All public representations made in Winning Brands communications are the sole responsibility of Winning Brands, unless stated otherwise.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is the manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer products. Winning Brands has indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value by curating additional business ventures, with broader scope, in due course, including the launch of a Tech Division.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Eric Lehner

Winning Brands

+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8

[email protected]

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

SOURCE: Winning Brands Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/697559/Winning-Brands-Announces-Intention-to-Acquire-GestureTek-Systems-Assets-and-Business-Pending-Court-Approval-as-new-Tech-Division



