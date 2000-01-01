Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Longleaf Partners Comments on Williams Companies

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Summary
  • A top contributor.
Article's Main Image

Williams (

WMB, Financial) –Williams similarly benefitted from the positive natural gas tailwinds in the quarter. We scaled back our position on the back of strong performance but remain confident in the business. Its infrastructure positions Williams to be an important part of the renewable energy transition in the US through joint projects with the likes of Orsted in wind and other alternative energy solutions.

From

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund first-quarter 2022 commentary.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus