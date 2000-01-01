Longleaf Partners Comments on Williams Companies

Williams ( WMB , Financial ) –Williams similarly benefitted from the positive natural gas tailwinds in the quarter. We scaled back our position on the back of strong performance but remain confident in the business. Its infrastructure positions Williams to be an important part of the renewable energy transition in the US through joint projects with the likes of Orsted in wind and other alternative energy solutions.

