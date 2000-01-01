Longleaf Partners Comments on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( LBRDA , Financial ) –A new position in 4Q 2021, holding company Liberty Broadband also suffered from a widening of a market-imposed holdco discount in an uncertain quarter. Liberty’s stakes in Charter and Alaskan cable company GCI also faced near-term concerns over slowing industry broadband additions, but these businesses have over a decade of pricing power history and are well positioned to weather an inflationary environment. We have a high degree of respect for our partners in John Malone and Greg Maffei, who are focused on growing value per share and are actively repurchasing discounted shares to help close the price-to-value gap.

