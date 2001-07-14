Zurn Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) will hold a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. Zurn Chairman and CEO Todd Adams and Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Peterson will co-host the call and webcast.

The Zurn earnings release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be released after market close on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 via a filing with the SEC on Form 8-K and will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website – investors.zurnwatersolutions.com.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll-free #: 888-510-2359

International toll #: 646-960-0215

Access Code: 7660247

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Please go to the website (investors.zurnwatersolutions.com) at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available from 9:30 a.m. Central Time April 27, 2022 until 10:59 p.m. Central Time, May 4, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 800-770-2030 (domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The Conference ID for the replay is: 7660247. The replay will also be available as a webcast on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Water Solutions is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. The Zurn Water Solutions product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, hygienic and environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.ZurnWaterSolutions.com.

