Akre Capital's Akre Focus Fund 1st-Quarter Commentary

Greetings and regards from Middleburg. We hope this quarter’s letter finds you well.

The Akre Focus Fund’s first quarter 2022 performance for the Institutional share class was negative 11.18% compared with S&P 500 Total Return of negative 4.60%. Performance for the trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2022, for the Institutional share class was 6.37% compared with S&P 500 Total Return at 15.65%.

The rough start in January of 2022 has persisted throughout the first quarter and virtually matched the first quarter of 2020 (the “COVID quarter”) for the worst three-month performance in the Fund’s history. In the face of this recent performance and against the changed backdrop of higher inflation, rising interest rates, surging fuel prices, war, and geopolitical tension, it would be reasonable to wonder what, if anything, we are doing to reposition the portfolio?

As you may expect, the answer is very little, though not out of insensitivity to these concerns.

Rather, it is out of steady conviction in the prospects of the businesses the Fund owns.

As you know, we spend little time trying to anticipate shocks such as global pandemics, high inflation, supply chain disruption, recessions, or wars in Europe. We think instead in terms of “shock absorbers.” We believe the three best “shock absorbers” for equity investors are: 1) owning exceptional businesses, 2) paying reasonable valuations for them, and 3) building cash when reasonable valuations prove elusive. Rest assured during these turbulent times, that all three “shock absorbers” remain firmly in place.

Regarding the first, owning exceptional businesses, our conviction in the Fund’s holdings is undaunted by recent events. That is not to deny the challenges that rising prices, rising labor costs, uncertain supply chains, etc. pose for every business. But, we believe the Fund’s businesses have the competitive advantages, financial strength, and creative management teams to weather these and other unforeseen challenges better than most.

The second, paying reasonable valuations, is evidenced by the fact that we have not purchased equities broadly in the Fund since March 2020 and not at all since April 2021.

The third, building cash when valuations appear high, is evidenced by the Fund’s cash holdings increasing from 1.9% at September 30, 2021, to 5.3% as of March 31, 2022, despite net outflows.

Quality, however, is no sure defense against substantial short- to intermediate-term share price declines; just as a lack of quality will not always stand in the way of substantial short- to intermediate-term price gains. It is crucial to distinguish between business quality and price action. The former cannot always be inferred via the latter. If we come across as undisturbed by the Fund’s recent downdraft, it is for this reason. If anything, we are starting to become more constructive about valuations among our existing holdings than we have for some time.

Visa ( V, Financial) was the sole positive contributor to performance during the first quarter. Nothing noteworthy to call out.

The largest five detractors from performance during the first quarter were Moody’s ( MCO, Financial), American Tower ( AMT, Financial), KKR ( KKR, Financial), Carmax ( KMX, Financial), and Adobe ( ADBE, Financial). With the possible exception of Adobe, rising interest rates were a likely common denominator here, impacting Moody’s via lower rated debt issuance, American Tower via its REIT status and fixed price escalators in the United States, KKR via its portfolio valuation marks, and Carmax through higher financing costs.

In closing, we recognize the temptation that investors face during periods of change and uncertainty to pile into what is supposed to work under the new conditions or outlook. For a time, this temptation can be stoked, corroborated, and gratified by subsequent headlines, developments, and share price action. But compounding capital is not easy precisely because it requires severely counter-intuitive behavior from investors. Our ability and willingness to remain steadfast is founded on the quality of the businesses the Fund owns and the reasonable valuations paid for them. And of course, cash always helps.

Thank you for your continued support.

John & Chris

Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund performance current to the most recent month-end may be lower or higher than the performance quoted and can be obtained by calling 1-877-862-9556. The Fund’s annual operating expense (gross) for the Retail Class shares is 1.30% and 1.04% for the Institutional Class shares. The Fund imposes a 1.00% redemption fee on shares held less than 30 days. Performance data does not reflect the redemption fee, and if reflected, total returns would be reduced.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. The Fund invests in small- and medium- capitalization companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than larger capitalization companies.

The composition of the sector weightings and fund holdings are subject to change and are not recommendations to buy or sell any securities. Cash and Equivalents include asset backed bonds, corporate bonds, municipal bonds, investment purchased with cash proceeds for securities lending, and other assets in excess of liabilities.